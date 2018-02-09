THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has demanded Tamil Nadu to release water to the state as per the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) agreement. In a letter to his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K Palaniswami, Pinarayi asked him to make sure that 400 cusecs of water were released to Kerala as per the agreement.

Despite the agreement, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu officers were not willing to release water. In the letter, Pinarayi said the obstruction to water supply has caused hardship to the paddy cultivators of Palakkad. Moreover, the district was also facing acute water shortage, he said. He said only 131 cusecs of water were released on February 6 and 67 cusecs on February 7. On February 8, the water flow was just 32 cusecs, Pinarayi stated.

He also remembered his TN counterpart that the decision to give 400 cusecs of water by February 15 was taken at the Joint Water Regulatory Board meeting at Chennai. It was also decided that another meeting would be held on February 10 where the issue of further water allocation would be decided.