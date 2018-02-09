KOCHI: Brushing aside doubts regarding the proposal’s legal validity, Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the RBI cannot intervene in PACS functioning as they are outside the purview of the Banking Regulation Act. “The government has the right to transfer the funds to local bodies through PACS. The regulations don’t permit the cooperative banks to receive foreign funding. With the formation of the Kerala Bank, we’ll be able to receive foreign funds too,” the minister said.

“It’ll be a mutually beneficial initiative for the local bodies and the cooperative banks. The government funds will be transacted through the cooperative banks which will strengthen the cooperative institutions in the state. The local bodies will be able to handle the funds with more freedom as they can avoid commercial banks,” said Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation associate professor N Ramalingam.

Jose Sebastian, another associate professor with the institute, said the move would lead to politicising the state’s entire financing system.

“This will destroy the transparency in the financing of local bodies. The primary cooperative societies in the state are controlled by political parties and the cooperative sphere in the state is highly politicised. The move can affect the local bodies’ spending pattern as the funds will be routed as per the interest of the political parties controlling the PACS,” said Jose.

“For example, some cooperative societies were forced to fund certain initiatives of the CPM which ruined their finances. The viability of many cooperative societies in Kannur is at stake as their funds are being utilised in a non-transparent manner. The new initiative will adversely affect the local bodies also as they’ll be forced to select non-viable projects,” he said.Jose said there would not be any legal hurdles to the move as the state government has the liberty to manage its own finances.