KOCHI: IN a major move to clear loan dues from cooperative societies and banks, the Registrar of Cooperatives (RoC) has launched ‘Navakeraleeyam Dues Clearance 2018’ campaign, offering concession through a one-time settlement. The scheme will be applicable for cooperative credit societies and banks under the RoC.The campaign aims to reduce the non-performing assets (NPAs) of the societies and banks and also help the cooperatives redeem themselves from the debt burden.

The campaign which will come into effect from February 15 to March 25 offers to give maximum interest incentive for those who make the loan repayment. Loans which are in partial or full default up to December 31, 2017, will be considered for one-time settlement.The concession for defaulters will be decided on real living conditions of the debtor as assessed by committees to be set up at district and state level.

Debtors who have been affected by cancer, kidney failure, undergone cardiac surgery, paralysed, affected with liver cirrhosis, mentally challenged or infected with TB will be given concession. Also, dependent children of those who died after availing loans will be given concession.The current financial situation of the borrower and repayment capacity will be assessed by the Board of Directors of each society. The banks will arrive at an understanding with the debtor and provide him with an opportunity for repayment.Special consideration will be given to loans for which 100 per cent reserve funds had been ensured.

