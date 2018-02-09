KOCHI: The demise of Roy, 59 — a retired KSRTC employee who could not bear the expenses for his heart ailment due to the delay in pension disbursement — has left his wife Bindu and daughter Bindhya, a Class X student, staring at a bleak future. The family is living in a small house on purambokku land in Puthuvyppu. Even after Roy’s death, the authorities have not intervened in the issue and the family have no idea regarding the benefits.

Having retired from service on May 31, 2015, Roy had not availed benefits and was denied pension for the past five months. He was undergoing treatment for cardiac ailments for the past two years. According to relatives, he could not meet the expenses for the surgery costing about `1.5 lakh. He couldn’t continue the treatment following financial constraints, leading to death. He suffered chest pain on Tuesday night and the relatives rushed him to the Ernakulam General Hospital. However, his life could not be saved.

KSRTC authorities said a case regarding the appointment of empanelled employees is pending before the Kerala High Court. Hence, they could not pay the benefits. Roy, who had been working as an empanelled employee, was appointed in regular service in 1998.Bindhu is struggling to make both ends meet through her job as a maid in houses nearby.

From her earnings, the family met Roy’s treatment expenses and other expenses, including their daughter’s education. Among the two daughters, one is married. Relatives said Roy and family shifted to the house on purambokku land after the marriage of his elder daughter.Though he approached the Revenue authorities for patta for the land, his efforts went in vain.