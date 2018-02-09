KOCHI: In a move that can have far-reaching impact on the state’s finances, the Kerala Government is set to promote the Primary Agricultural Co-operative Societies (PACS) as official bankers of local bodies in the state.The Draft Co-operative Policy, released by Co-operation Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday, contains a proposal in this regard. As per the proposal, the local self government (LSG) bodies will invest all their funds in the PACS in their jurisdiction and route all banking transactions through them. “It’s a move to strengthen the societies.

Presently, the local bodies are depositing funds with the commercial banks. If we route them through PACS, it’ll help strengthen the cooperative sector as well. One panchayat should’ve one society which has to be its official banker. This will provide a non-discriminatory and sustainable development model where the LSGs and PACS partner to implement development projects at the grass-roots level,” said Kadakampally. The minister said the government funding for local bodies will be routed through the PACS.