PALAKKAD: Tamil Nadu has completely stopped the release of water from the Aliyar dam into Chitturpuzha which may seal the fate of the second crop of paddy in the eastern parts of the districts.

“From Wednesday, no water is being released from the Aliyar dam,” said Sudheer Padikkal, deputy director of the Joint Water Development Regulatory Board (JWRDB). “Since Tamil Nadu claimed there was no water in the Parambikulam dam to be brought to the Aliyar dam, the Kerala side had demanded water be released into the Aliyar dam either from Upper Aliyar or Kadampara.

“Tamil Nadu had stopped the release of water from the Parambikulam dam to the Aliyar dam after the farmers agitated in Pollachi. Currently, there is 1.8 tmc of water in the Parambikulam dam and 1.2 tmc in the Upper Aliyar and Kadambara dam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had taken up the issue with his counterpart in Tamil Nadu but there is yet to be any change in the situation.”

In the meeting held at the additional secretary level in Thiruvananthapuram, the representatives of Tamil Nadu had agreed to release 400 cusecs of water, but they have gone back on their word, said Sudheer Padikkal who was present at the talks.“There was a backlog of 700 million cubic feet of water till January 31, 2018, as per the inter-state river water sharing agreement,” he said. “Moreover, as per the agreement, Kerala was due to get another 100 million cubic feet in each of the two fortnights (February 1 to 15 and February 15 to 28). It is keeping in view this backlog Kerala had demanded 400 cusecs of water.” The non-release of water into Chitturpuzha is likely to affect the potable water situation also. Over 2.5 lakh people depend on Chitturpuzha for potable water purposes.

Deep resentment

The Parambikulam-Aliyar Jala Samrakshana Samithy secretary Muthalathode Mani, who announced a 48-hour hunger strike at Anicode, Chittur, has strongly criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s lack of interest in coming to the rescue of thousands of farmers in Palakkad district.“If the officers of the Irrigation Department in Tamil Nadu could stop the water flowing from the Parambikm to the Aliyar dam based on the protests of a few farmers, why can’t Kerala government resort to similar measures,” he said.

“The state government needs to take joint control of the Thunakadavu shutters as mentioned in the inter-state river water sharing agreement. Similarly, it should stop the release of water from the Siruvani dam to Coimbatore as TN has reneged on its promise to release 400 cusecs of water.” He said the 48-hour strike on February 15 will be inaugurated by the BJP national executive committee member V Muralidharan. On February 16, the main speaker will be Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA.

The fast will come to an end in the morning of February 17.

LDF MLAs to fast for Aliyar water

Palakkad: With the LDF Government on the back foot over its failure to put pressure on Tamil Nadu to release water to the Aliyar dam and onwards to the Chitturpuzha and farmers taking their grievances to Opposition parties, LDF MLAs in the district have announced a fast in Anicode, Chittur, on February 10.The LDF said in a statement that at the talks held in Thiruvananthapuram on January 19, Tamil Nadu had agreed to release 400 cusecs of water until February 15. Both sides had also agreed to meet in Chennai on February 10 to finalise the quantum of release for the second fortnight of February. But Tamil Nadu has failed to honour the decisions taken at the meeting.

The LDF representatives who will fast on February 10 include Alathur MP P K Biju, K Krishnankutty, K Babu, K D Prasennan and K V Vijayadas. They will be joined by 200 elected representatives of local bodies.The public meeting to be held at Anicode junction will be addressed by CPM district secretary C K Rajendran. LDF leaders said they will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 13 to appraise him about the prevailing situation.