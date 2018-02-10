THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM in Kerala has been eagerly downplaying allegations of financial fraud against Binoy Kodiyeri, the matter came up for discussion at the party’s West Bengal unit. Discussing the issue in detail, the two-day state committee meet on Tuesday and Wednesday termed it a major blot on the CPM. The West Bengal unit also urged the politburo to come out with a statement on the issue.On a back foot after the CPM central committee rejected the draft political-tactical line moved by general secretary Sitaram Yechury and backed by the West Bengal unit, the Binoy Kodiyeri row has come a major tool for the party leadership in Bengal.

It was the Kerala CPM that stood behind Prakash Karat in shooting down Yechury’s draft.Sources said the issue was discussed after two senior leaders raised the same. They pointed out that the allegations against the son of the party state secretary has defamed the party. The CPM Kerala state committee has issued a statement in this regard. However, the politburo should also issue a statement on the issue, opined the leaders. Following which, the party state committee decided to put this demand before the central leadership.

The West Bengal CPM also condemned the criticism against Yechury at the Thiruvananthapuram district conference. The remarks against Yechury and discussions mentioning his role should have been avoided. Such criticism has defamed the party, the Bengal unit said.