THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The CPM’s stance alone cannot be termed as the LDF policy or coalition ethics to be followed by the front,” CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said on Friday.

Speaking to Express in the wake of reports that the CPM’s draft organisational report contains criticism against its minority partner for violating coalition dharma, he said the CPI has never deviated from the Left’s declared stance.

“Having talked about coalition ethics, it would be ideal if they could also define what exactly is coalition ethics. That would help us also. What the CPM alone holds good cannot be termed as the LDF policy or coalition ethics. Before the Assembly polls, the LDF had discussed and prepared a manifesto. That’s what we have been following,” Kanam said. The CPM has the right to criticise the CPI. But whenever Left policies are violated or there’s a deviation from the LDF’s declared stance, the CPI will definitely point it out. That will only serve to strengthen the Left front, he said.

“We follow Leftist policies. The CPI airs its opinion only when the government deviates from the Left policy. We openly expressed our differences in certain issues like the fake encounter of Maoist leaders, imposing UAPA and RTI Act-related controversy. These are not decisions taken through discussions within the LDF, and are not in line with the Left way of thinking,” he said.

Responding to the criticism that the CPI airs differences of opinion in public to garner media attention, rather than raising it within the front, Kanam attributed it to the lack of frequency of LDF meetings. “Unlike the cabinet meet every Wednesday, the LDF meets are not on a periodic basis. So, when there are opinions to be aired or when the party’s stance has to be made clear, it is naturally done without waiting for the next meet,” he said.

The CPM’s draft organisational report, which is currently being discussed by the party state leadership, has criticism against the CPI for violating coalition ethics.

CPM draft organisational report ready

T’Puram: The CPM state secretariat gave the final shape for the party’s draft organisational report to be presented before the state conference from February 22. The two-day secretariat issued its clearance for the draft. The two-day party state committee which will begin on Tuesday will go through the draft and give the final clearance.