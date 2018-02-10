KOLLAM: Three months after a Class X student, Gowri Neha, of Trinity Lyceum School died after having allegedly jumped off the school building, the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) K S Sreekala issued a notice to the school manager on Friday, saying the principal, John, should be expelled immediately. The notice also directs the manager to act against those who arranged a programme at the school to celebrate the return of two teachers charged with instigating the death of Gowri.

“It has been found, from the beginning, the teaching staff, including the principal, handled the matter with grave delinquency. After that, the principal was also found to be a part of the celebration programme being arranged at the school to welcome back teachers who were suspended,” says an excerpt from the notice.