KOCHI: Done with the Left and Right fronts in Kerala, controversial IPS officer Jacob Thomas is knocking on Centre’s doors. Under suspension for anti-government remarks, the former Vigilance Director has approached the Prime Minister’s Office seeking an appropriate position in another country, citing his life is in danger in Kerala.

In a move that could stir up a hornet’s nest in the state, Thomas has sent a letter to PM’s Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra requesting to consider it as an ‘extraordinary special case’. “There’re concerted efforts by a coalition of corrupt persons who’re in very powerful and influential position to put my life and wellbeing in danger. Under the above circumstances, I request I may be posted to an appropriate position in another country (on any of the suitable missions) for the purpose of personal safety,” said Thomas in the letter, adding he completed a doctoral-level fellowship programme in Human Returns Development and a PhD in Agriculture from IARI, New Delhi.

Curiously, Thomas referred to the cold-blooded murder of Satyendra Dubey as a case in point. Dubey, an Indian Engineering Service officer who had exposed many a scam, was gunned down in November 2003. “My letter to PMO is similar to a request made by Satyendra Dubey to the Prime Minister before he was murdered, which led to the Supreme Court order on whistleblower protection,” the letter said.

Thomas became an eyesore for some bureaucrats and politicians when he was appointed Vigilance Director on June, 2, 2016.“As part of this job, Vigilance cases were registered against the former Chief Minister, ministers, senior bureaucrats and other public servants,” he said.