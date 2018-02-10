MALAPPURAM: A 22-year-old man was brutally beaten up by a mob here for allegedly harassing a girl of Karinkallathani village, the police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Karinkallathani on February 1 and a complaint in connection with it was filed Saturday morning.

Perinthalmanna police inspector T S Binu said the mob, including local residents and relatives of the girl, alleged that she was harassed by the victim.

The victim, according to the inspector, sustained several injuries and was taken to a hospital.

After registering a case, Perinthalmanna police launched a probe into the matter.

As of now, none has been taken into custody.

Of late, incidents of moral policing are increasing in various parts of the state.

In a similar incident, a 42-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob at Mankada in June 2016. Nasir Hussain was beaten and questioned by local residents after he was spotted near the house of a woman, who was staying alone. Eight persons were arrested by Perinthalmanna police in connection with the incident.