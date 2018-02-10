THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had observed that the outcome of the 2019 poll will be decided by the youngsters born after 2000, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leadership training workshop, which began at Ettumanoor in Kottayam on Friday, will plan strategies to attract youngsters in large numbers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

The three-day event to be attended by over 350 delegates, including office-bearers from the Mandalam level, will chalk out an action plan to approach the elections with a new vigour.

R S Rajeev, state general secretary of the BJYM, told Express the workshop would be discussing 10 topics in detail. “There will be focussed discussion on organisation, Lok Sabha poll, politics during the time of new media and other relevant issues. All state-level leaders of the party will be addressing the workshop,” he said.

He said the meeting of the district-level functionaries will be decided on the other subjects to be discussed in the workshop being inaugurated by BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan.

National executive members V Muralidharan, P K Krishnadas, P S Sreedharan Pillai, state general secretaries A N Radhakrishnan, M T Ramesh, Sobha Surendran, K Surendran, state organising secretary Ganesh and joint organising secretary Subhash will lead the classes.

Rajiv said the Prime Minister had pointed out in his Man Ki Bath address to the nation that the youngsters born after 2000 would be voting for the first time in the Lok Sabha poll to be held in 2019. In that case, youngsters will have a great impact on the elections.

“At a time when the social media has been creating an impact on the decisions of the government and political parties, it is important to make use of the same to reach out to larger sections of society. We will be planning to make social media intervention elaborately. The workshop will chalk out the plans,” he revealed.