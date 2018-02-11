KOCHI: In a major development related to the controversial land deal of Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly Syro-Malabar Church, the Church has given administrative powers to two auxiliary bishops. Cardinal Mar George Alencherry issued a circular in this regard on Thursday. It will be read out in churches on Sunday.

As per the circular, Auxiliary Bishop Sebastian Adayanthrathu will be in charge of administration, while Bishop Jose Puthanveetil will assist him in the day-to-day affairs. The steps taken were as per the directive of the synod of Syro-Malabar Church, held here last month.

There are reports that a few priests who were involved in the land deal have been transferred. Fr Joshy Puthuva and Fr Sebastian Vadakkumpadan are among those transferred.The inquiry committee appointed by the Church, in its report, had raised severe criticism against Fr Joshy Puthuva and Fr Sebastian Vadakkumpadan who helped the cardinal dispose of the Church’s properties worth crores of rupees.

Fr Joshy Puthuva will be relieved of the charge of financial commission chairman of the church. Henceforth, he will perform parish duties, while Fr Sebastian Vadakkumpadan will ‘lead a life of leisure,’ the circular reads. This means Vadakkumpadan has been relieved of all his official powers.However, sources with the Ernakulam-Angamaly Syro-Malabar Church said the transfers were a routine procedure held in the months of January and February every year.