THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be termed a setback to the state government, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revealed that the state government appointed DGP Loknath Behera as Vigilance Director without seeking permission from the ministry. It has further come out that an officer continuing to hold two cadre posts - state police chief and Vigilance Director - is in violation of norms. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office has maintained that it's the prerogative of the state government to appoint an officer to a post.

In reply to a Right to Information query from activist D B Binu, the MHA revealed the state appointed Behera as Vigilance Director without seeking permission. "As per Rule 11 of All India Service Rules, the post should not fall vacant because an officer goes on leave and the additional charge should not go beyond six months," Binu said.

The revelation by the Union Home Ministry about Loknath Behera’s appointment points fingers at serious lapses on the part of the state government in overlooking the rules for posting an officer in a particular vacancy for more than six months. Behera, who is also the state police chief, was appointed Vigilance Director in March last year replacing Jacob Thomas. Activist D B Binu said the government had committed a serious lapse by not approaching the Union government for seeking clearance for the appointment. He termed the government’s action ‘complete violation of rules and procedures’.

“As the appointment itself violates the norms, the Vigilance cases which were probed under the supervision of Behera should be re-investigated,” he said. Meanwhile, the state government has denied any sort of irregularities in the appointment of Loknath Behera as Vigilance Director. “There are no such formalities as consulting the Union Government before appointing an officer,” the CMO said. “It is the prerogative of the state government to appoint an officer to a post that lies vacant in the state.

Be it the appointment of an IPS or IAS officer, the final authority is the state government, not the Union government. As per my knowledge there is a committee led by the Chief Secretary to appoint the state police chief. But there are no such procedures for appointment of Vigilance Director. Our government is transparent in all top-level appointments,” M V Jayarajan, private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said.When contacted, Behera was unavailable for comment.

An act of ‘benevolence’?

Since Loknath Behera took over as the state police chief, a total of 13 Vigilance cases against ‘influential’ persons, including state ministers, were dropped citing lack of evidence. In all the cases, the Vigilance had submitted a report to the Vigilance Courts favouring the accused persons. Ministers Kadakampally Surendran and J Mercykutty Amma were among those who were acquitted by the court on grounds of lack of evidence. Besides, the sudden transfer of officers entrusted with the investigation into key cases led to fingers being pointed at Behera.

DGP Loknath Behera was appointed Vigilance Director violating norms. As per the norms, the Vigilance Department should not remain headless for more than six months. Now, it’s around one year since a single officer is serving as both the state police chief and Vigilance Director. In these 11 months, the temporary Vigilance Director closing many cases is mysterious. The Pinarayi Vijayan government has made the Vigilance Department a system to protect the corrupt

V Muraleedharan, BJP leader

