KOZHIKODE: After a lull following demonetisation, counterfeit rackets have now upped their activities in northern districts in Kerala, mainly Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram by printing and circulating large quantities of counterfeit notes in the denomination of `2,000 and `500.According to police officers, earlier rackets needed to smuggle in counterfeit currencies made in Pakistan, Nepal and other neighbouring countries. But with the introduction of new `2,000 and `500, things became easier for the rackets as it is easy to print the new currencies.

“As per our investigation into the recent seizures, the rackets have been printing the new currencies on their own. The arrested revealed that it was easy to make counterfeits of the new `2,000 and `500,” said Kozhikode rural police chief M K Pushkaran.It was on Wednesday that the police seized counterfeit currency of `10 lakh at Mukkom and arrested two Tamil Nadu natives.

Investigation revealed that large consignments of counterfeits were being pushed into the state to revive the real estate market which has witnessed a slowdown after demonetisation.“The counterfeits are printed in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. We have identified an inter-state racket which is into circulation of counterfeits,” the officers said.The seized fake currency notes were in the denomination of `2,000, `500, `200 and `100.

Earlier, members of the same racket were arrested from Thrissur in May 2017 with counterfeits of `3 lakh. In the past three months, two fake currency seizures were reported in Kozhikode rural district and in one of them, police were able to bust a hideout in Wayanad where the racket was printing the counterfeit notes.

The latest data compiled by respective state crime records bureaus for the period between January 1, 2017, and November 30, 2017, shows that Kerala is third after Delhi and Gujarat where the highest number of counterfeit currencies has been seized by enforcement agencies.While the seized value is `1.3 crore in 2017, intelligence officers say that the undetected would be 50 to 70 times more than the detected.The most alarming is the rise in flow of counterfeit currency in the denomination of `2,000, which increased to 2,642 in 2017 from just six in 2016.