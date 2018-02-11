THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the West Bengal CPM has urged the party politburo to come out with a statement in the Binoy Kodiyeri row, the Kerala CPM has been downplaying the same. However efforts are on to resolve the issue at the earliest. “There’s nothing unusual about the West Bengal unit of the party discussing the matter. It’s natural for two people to raise the issue. However there’s no need for the party to worry about this in Kerala, as we have already made our stance clear. The party is in no way involved in the issue,” said a senior CPM leader.

The CPM state leadership is of the view that the party has already made clear that it’s a business deal between two individuals. Hence there’s no need for the party to take responsibility.

Meanwhile attempts are on to settle the Binoy Kodiyeri row. There are reports that the case that led to his travel ban in UAE could be settled as Binoy Kodiyeri would soon give `1.72 crore.

There have been major efforts to resolve the issue for the past many days. Discussions and meetings in this regard were held in the state also.

Draft Organisational Report

The CPM state leadership is in the process of formulating the draft organisational report to be presented before the state conference. The draft cleared by the state secretariat will come up before the state committee next week. The drat organisational report is critical of the CPI for not following coalition ethics. There are criticisms against the minor partner in the LDF in connection with the Munnar land issue also. After discussions within the state committee, the report will be finalised.

Alliance with Congress

Though the Central Committee has earlier voted out general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s draft political tactical line, the West Bengal CPM is for detailed discussions into alliance or understanding with other parties in the coming Party Congress in April. The politburo and the Central Committee meet next month will further discuss the resolution.