KOZHIKODE: Sexual crimes committed by juveniles have raised fears about the rising influence of porn among teenagers and the hollowness of sex education programmes. In fact, after robbery and violence, the most grievous crime committed by juveniles in the district comes under the purview of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.According to data available with the mentors of the Kawal project in the district, 22 POCSO cases have been reported since 2016. A P Shibin, project coordinator at Manusha Child Resource Centre, said most of the juveniles who commit the crime are ignorant about its consequences.

“In most of the cases, the children had not committed the crimes deliberately to sexually exploit their counterparts. While counselling, many of them had confessed that they had copied what they had seen in videos. There are some other cases where children who were sexually abused by others try the same on their friends or peers,” he said.Shibin said the failure of sex education in schools is a major drawback.

“Many of the juveniles who are sent to us to be reformed are not even aware of the seriousness of the crime,” he said, adding that most of the juveniles who commit such sexual crimes fall in the 15-18 age group.

Dr V P Jithu, an assistant professor at the Government Medical College’s psychiatry department, said more and more kids are getting exposed to adult-only content.“Once children are exposed to porn videos and sexual content, they develop a natural tendency to experiment it out,” he said. “They realise the seriousness of the issue only when their parents or teachers become aware of it.”Jithu said it is a prevalent problem in the state and the government is working on programmes such as sex education to be added as part of the school curriculum.“The programmes we have in schools are not systematic or properly designed. Similarly, other programmes are designed to inculcate values among children and teach them what is morally right and wrong,” he added.