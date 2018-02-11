THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jail DGP R Sreelekha has severely criticised the home department for its “step-motherly” treatment towards her department. Addressing a seminar here, Sreelekha said the home department was sitting on a request to improve infrastructure in jails.“The number of inmates is much higher than the capacity of the jails. Hence, more people are sent on parole. The home department is not considering the request to expand facilities in jails,” she said.Sreelekha said the state police chief was yet to act on her department’s request to end the prolonged stay of remand prisoners.

She said the prisons were facing a shortage of vehicles and some don’t even have an ambulance. The department is also facing a shortage of funds.The DGP called for an attitude change among jail staff.

“No third-degree measures are used in jails now. But some of the jail officers need to change their attitude. No person should turn a criminal after their jail term,” she said.Raising concern over the security of jails, she said some prisoners were illegally using cell phones. She wondered how the phones were smuggled into the prisons.