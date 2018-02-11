KOCHI: Unemployment and economic stagnation have triggered unrest across the country, alleged former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. Coming down heavily on the Modi Government at the Centre, Chidambaram said unemployment is the real reason behind the youth uprising in the country.“There will not be a Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mewani or Alpesh Thakur if boys and girls had jobs. It might appear to be mobilisation based on caste. But the real reason is joblessness. The number of people who registered for jobs in employment exchanges in Madhya Pradesh increased by 53 per cent in the past two years.

That is the situation everywhere. If 100 people register their names with employment exchange, only two get jobs,” he said while delivering the keynote address on the ‘State of Indian Economy’ at SCMS Cochin School of Business at Kalamassery here on Saturday.Alleging the Union Budget was a big disservice to the people, Chidambaram said it was the worst deal a government could give to the country. “A government in control must be ready to take the country along and generate growth,” he said.

“None expects the government to provide jobs and food for everyone. But they have to create an environment where the people can hope for a better quality of life.” Now, more and more people, he said, have begun to think had the government left them alone. “The country’s economy is limping. With a growth rate of just 1.9 per cent, the agriculture sector is in acute distress. This government has been a terrible patient unwilling or incapable of listening to the good doctor called Arvind Subramanian, the chief economic advisor of the country, who has laid down what should be done in the economic survey,” said Chidambaram. He said the government has cheated farmers by denying adequate increase in minimum support price.

“As many as four lakh jobs ceased to exist between April and May 2017, according to the Labour Bureau and Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures. Having done away with jobs, it is absolutely clear no job is being created,” said Chidambaram.He said the government was claiming it had created 70 lakh jobs this year. “If 70 lakh jobs are created in the formal sector, we can assume the informal sector might have created 70 lakh more jobs. But where are the jobs? This is the worst period of jobless growth I have seen,” he said.

Chidambaram termed brazen the Budget announcement of launching a comprehensive health protection scheme covering 50 crore people. “It requires enormous courage to make such a statement. The budget did not say it is an insurance scheme. However, no money has been set aside in the budget for the scheme. The Finance Minister says he will raise resources. But he has refused to divulge from where he is planning to find money,” said Chidambaram.Former advisor to the government M P Joseph moderated the session. MLAs Roji M John, Anwar Sadath, Kochi Deputy Mayor T J Vinod and Congress leader Benny Behanan were present.