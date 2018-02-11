THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will meet here on February 14 to devise ways for highlighting the negatives in the state and Central annual budgets for the next fiscal, which are poised to impose more burden upon the people.

Apart from that, the meet is also set to take a call on the prevailing political situation in the state, borne from various issues including the confusion in the Left camp and CPM over Kodiyeri son’s alleged financial fraud in Dubai.

The meet also has an agenda to evaluate the progress in the revamp of the Congress at the mandalam-block level, in the context of invigorating the party ahead of the nearing Lok Sabha polls, as envisaged in the last session of the PAC.

Much focus on that score will be on the Chengannur Assembly bypoll,which is expected before the parliament elections.