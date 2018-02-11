THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mohammad Shah of Star Advertising and Akhilesh of Chamaleon Creations were elected president and secretary respectively of Kerala Adverstising Agencies Assocation (K3A) for 2018-2020.

Thanzeer of Ad World Advertising has been elected treasurer. While Suresh Kumar of Spot Advertising is the new vice president, and Jayakumar K of Signet Advertising was elected joint secretary. Other offfice bearers: State Committee - Sasthamangalam Mohan (Varnachitra Advertising), Rajkumar (2K Solutions), Jayachandran (Image Creations), Prasoon (Vista Advertising), Murukeshan (Nanda Communications).

Zone Committe - V K Mohanan (Segmen Communications), B R Jayakumar (Jas Advertising), Laj Salam (Plain Speak), Anand Kumar (Classic Media), Ajith Kumar T R (Imagination Ads), Balamurali (Sag Advertising), Habeb (Suri Combines), R G Kumar (Sharp Advertising). K3A chief patron Joseph Chavara was the presiding officer.