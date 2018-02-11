THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No complaints have been “formally” lodged with the state government so far regarding the manipulation of angioplasty rates by private hospitals, Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan said. “We have received informal complaints, though,” he said, reacting to the practice of private hospitals ramping up prices of other consumables such as balloon catheter and guiding catheter used in angioplasties after the centre capped the price on stents.

“The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has to take a decision in this matter. They had picked up stents and capped the prices. So far, they haven’t picked up other consumables used for the procedure. Even if a complaint is lodged, it may take six months to a year for a final decision.”

The state government has not taken up the issue with the authority so far, he said. “With the State Assembly passing the Clinical Establishment Bill, private hospitals will be forced to publicise the prices of every consumable used in procedures such as angioplasty,” he said.