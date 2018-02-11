MALAPPURAM: The police will soon take action against Nilambur MLA P V Anwar for allegedly cheating an NRI businessman to the tune of Rs 50 lakh in the name of crusher that didn’t exist.

Manjeri police inspector N B Shaiju said they were waiting for a report from the team that visited Balthangady in Karnataka. The team had left two days ago in order to check whether the crusher existed there or not.

“The team has visited the spot and collected details. Action will be taken as per the report,” Shaiju said.

It was in 2012 that Anwar allegedly duped NRI businessman Saleem Naduthodi. After claiming that he owned a crusher unit, Anwar offered him a 10 per cent share, for which Naduthodi gave him Rs 50 lakh.

When he failed to get any returns, Naduthodi sought the help of the police. Later, he approached the Manjeri Chief Judicial Magistrate saying that the police were reluctant to take action against the MLA. The court asked the police to conduct an investigation and ensure proper action.He had also approached CPM leaders, including Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, seeking steps to get back his money.Talking to ‘Express’, Naduthodi said that the police had found no such crusher in Balthangady.

“The police team has been conveyed that I was cheated,” he said, wondering why they were reluctant to arrest the MLA.