KOZHIKODE: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) will meet again on Monday to deliberate on the new stent prices. “Authority to meet again on 12/02/2018, as an extended meeting, to deliberate and take a call on new stent prices with the concerns of all on board,” the NPPA tweeted on February 8.There has been a demand from the stent manufacturers on the need to relook the stent price capping done in 2017. Though the NPPA held a meeting with the stakeholders on February 5 and 8, they could not reach a conclusive decision.

As per reports, stent manufacturers want a differential pricing because each company uses different technologies. Manufacturers want the government to classify stents based on the technology used to make it. Medical Technology Association of India (MTAI) has recommended the NPPA to consider creating subcategories for stents to ensure significant technological innovation stays commercially rewardable. The NPPA’s price control on stents resulted in a price cut of up to 85 per cent and this prompted many multinational companies to withdraw their premium products from India.