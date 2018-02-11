KOCHI: The Rashtriya Samaj Party leaders’ conference held at the Mahatma Jyothirao Phule Nagar here concluded on Saturday. The party which is a political force in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam organised the conclave in the city as part of its game plan to extend its political footprint in Kerala.

Adv Vivek Vijayan, Rashtriya Samaj Party state chief, who presided over the meeting vowed to follow the teachings of Sri Narayana Guru and work for social development. The party’s national president S L Akki Sagar inaugurated the meeting. The party’s entry into the state politics will be by joining hands with the Police to fight against Beggar mafia and renovation of the dilapidated bridge at Tripunithura.