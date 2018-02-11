THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twomotorcycle-borne youths, including a prospective bridegroom, died early on Saturday after their bike was mowed down by a truck near Kilimanoor on the MC Road. The deceased Vishnu Raj, 28, who was to tie the knot on Sunday, had come down from the Gulf for the marriage and his friend Shyam, 23, hail from Aanakudi near Vamanapuram, officers said. The accident took place around 12.30 am when the two were returning home after dropping off a friend.

When they reached Pulimath on the Kilimanoor-Karette stretch, a truck laden with wood swerved into the right line after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The youths suffered serious head injuries as they were thrown off the bike in the ensuing impact. However, the driver of the offending vehicle fled the scene. Though the injured duo were rushed to a hospital nearby, they could not be saved. The police got to know of the mishap after they were informed by motorists. Vishnu is survived by father S Prathiraj, working in Abu Dhabi and mother O Jaya. Ananthu is his brother. Shyam, an auto driver, is the only son of Sasi and Sumathi.