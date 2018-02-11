KOCHI: The case is no different in the state’s business capital which has numerous multi-speciality hospitals providing advanced treatment. The ‘miscellaneous’ and ‘establishment bills’ of hospitals leave the patients unable to claim the insurance amount. “Insurance companies like us settle the payment directly. We are clearly aware which hospital charges more and ask patients to do unnecessary tests,” said a representative of a leading insurance company. “Certain hospitals charge miscellaneous payment from the patient when their estimate doesn’t add up. The patient won’t get insurance support for this. The miscellaneous bill is a myth only the hospital authorities are aware of.

Almost 17 insurance companies in the city have stopped cashing in four hospitals in the city precisely because of their unorthodox practices to increase the bill amount. Also, there is an establishment bill charged for establishing a particular hospital in the city.”However, the hospitals have a different story to tell. “The cost has increased due to the rising expense of the high-end facilities we give the patients and the technology we use,” said the spokesperson of a prominent hospital.

“The maintenance expenses are also increasing along with the labour expenses. Every procedure sees a gradual increase.” In this hospital, an angioplasty costs around C90,000 and the expense of stent is separate. In case of biodegradable stents, the cost of these vary from C30,000 to C2 lakh and are used according to the patient’s choice.