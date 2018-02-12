PATHANAMTHITTA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cautioned against fundamentalism and extremism connected with religious places. Inaugurating the valedictory function of the centenary celebrations of Karuvatta St Mary’s Orthodox Church at Adoor on Sunday, he said religious places should be in line with patriotic spirit instead of slipping into the hands of divisive forces.“Religious places should be made the ideal places for upbringing true citizens of the country,” the CM added.