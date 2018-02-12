KOZHIKODE: A fresh bout of political violence broke out in the district allegedly involving the CPM, RMP and RSS. The CPM has called for a hartal in Koyilandy municipality protesting against the alleged violence by the RSS.

CPM worker Brajith was hacked at Orkatteri, an RMP stronghold. The CPM alleged that RMP was behind the attack. This comes in the backdrop of the attack on the RMP office at Orkatteri on Sunday. RMP leaders alleged that the CPM was behind the attack.In Koyilandy, several CPM members, including a local committee secretary, were injured in a hacking incident.

The CPM workers were at the KTS library at Puliyancheri when they were attacked. The CPM alleged that the RSS was behind the attack and called for a hartal in the Koyilandy in protest.According to latest reports, 10 people were injured in the attack.