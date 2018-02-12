Mar Thoma Church supreme head Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan addresses the gathering after inaugurating the 123rd Maramon Convention on the sandbed of the Pampa at Kozhencherry on Sunday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

PATHANAMTHITTA: Mar Thoma Church supreme head Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan has called for an all-out effort to protect and preserve the environment for the survival of mankind. He was speaking after inaugurating the 123rd Maramon Convention on the sandbed of the Pampa at Maramon near Kozhencherry on Sunday.

“People should take the initiative to protect the environment, including rivers and trees,” Joseph Mar Thoma said. He also called upon the gathering to realise how the environment was being destroyed by vested interests, posing danger to society.“We must introspect on the devastating situation created by us and take remedial measures,” he said. He said the faithful should understand and realise the human face of God.

“God took the human face for the sake of the faithful to understand more about them,” he said, adding, “People have lost human values and feelings towards their fellow beings and even their kin. Society has lost basic qualities, including love and kindness, towards the elderly and children.”

Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association president Euyakim Mar Coorlios presided over the inaugural function. Bishop Peter David Eaton of Florida, US, spoke. Association general secretary Rev George Abraham Kottanad welcomed the gathering.

Padma Bhushan Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, episcopas Geevarghese Mar Theodosius, Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Timotheos, Isaac Mar Philexenos, Abraham Mar Paulos, Mathews Mar Makarios, Gregorios Mar Stephanos and Thomas Mar Theethos; Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam; Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas; MPs Anto Antony, Kodikunnil Suresh and N K Premachandran; MLAs Veena George and Raju Abraham; district panchayat president Annapoornadevi; former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy; former MP Francis George, former Revenue Minister Adoor Prakash; former MLAs K Sivadasan Nair, Malethu Saraldevi, P C Vishnunath and Joseph M Puthussery were among those present.