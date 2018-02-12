THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to proceed with the disciplinary action against DGP Jacob Thomas.

Thomas is under suspension for openly criticising the government for its handling of fishermen-related issues post-Cyclone Ockhi. The government's action was following the explanation given by Thomas. According to sources, the explanation given by Thomas was not satisfactory and hence decided to continue with the action. Chief secretary Paul Antony on Monday submitted a report to the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard.

Earlier, Jacob Thomas was issued a show cause notice by the government for his remarks. Sources said the report suggested that the action by Thomas was against the service rules.

The 1985, batch IPS officer, Thomas, who was working as the director of Institute of Management in Government (IMG) in Thiruvananthapuram, faced the disciplinary action as per the directive of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Earlier he held the position of vigilance director.

On December 20 last year, Thomas, in a seminar organised at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, criticised the government for not taking the issues related to fishermen post-Cyclone Ockhi seriously. He had lashed out against the government and had also allegedly made some indirect remarks against the chief minister.

Thomas had also said the rule of law in the state was in shambles and also criticised the mannner in which the tsunami fund was utilised.

The IPS officer was celebrated as a crusader against corruption when he was holding the post of Vigilance director. He was also noticed for taking action against officials irrespective of their positions.

His actions against senior civil service officers including a raid at the residence of the present chief secretary K M Abraham and probe against additional chief secretary Tom Jose had sparked controversy. Abraham and Tom were later given clean chit by the probe team on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.