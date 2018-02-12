THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the RTI reply that revealed the state’s decision to appoint DGP Loknath Behera as Vigilance Director went against rules, the government has written to the Centre seeking to ‘downgrade’ the Vigilance chief’s rank from DGP to ADGP.

Chief Secretary Paul Antony’s missive in this regard has been sent to the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the move followed the government’s decision to downgrade the Vigilance Director’s post from cadre to ex-cadre. Currently, there are two cadre posts — those of the state police chief and the Vigilance Director — and a DGP-rank officer alone can serve in the cadre post.

Making a case for downgrading the post, the government said there is a shortage of officers in state service. At the same time, the Centre was asked to elevate the Fire and Rescue Services Director’s post to DGP rank. The decision on changing cadre ranks should be taken only after convening a meeting of the Cadre Review Committee.