THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board has rubbished the Forest Department’s allegations on accumulation of waste at Sabarimala, terming them baseless. TDB president A Padmakumar said in a statement TDB had undertaken a massive sanitation drive at Sannidhanam and Pampa after the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

“Sabarimala and Pampa are entirely free of waste. But in some areas like Cheriyanavattom, waste dumps were found after the drive ended. The board will ask the DGP and district administration to bring the culprits to justice,” he said.Padmakumar said the Forest Department is trying to pass the buck to paper over its inaction.

“The Forest Department is shirking its responsibility and blaming the board. The space for shops at Valiyanavattom and Cheriyanavattom are auctioned off by the Forest Department. TDB’s drive had covered these places as well,” he said.

The board has now entrusted Devaswom Commissioner N Vasu with the probe into the waste dumping incidents. Padmakumar also thanked all the stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. “The coordinated effort of various departments and active participation of the district administration contributed to the success of the pilgrimage,” he said.

The TDB’s sanitation drive was carried out jointly with the Sabarimala Sanitation Society, Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham and Mata Amritanandamayi Math.