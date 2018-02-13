KOCHI: “Babu is the younger son in the five-member family and Sivan the eldest. All other brothers are residing close to Sivan’s residence, that’s in the ancestral property. For the past six years, Babu and others were not in a good relationship. The feud intensified following the death of their mother Thankamma one year ago. An altercation occurred when the body was taken to the ancestral home,” said Thomas K Babu, a neighbour.

According to the eyewitness, Babu who came with a machete, hacked the family members following a sudden provocation. All the three bodies were found in a pool of blood in the house’s courtyard.

Babu, who fled the spot after the incident, was caught by Koratty Police while attempting to escape on a motorcycle.

“He was taken into custody and brought to Angamaly. A detailed interrogation of the accused is underway,” said police officers with Angamaly police station. Mookkannoor grama panchayat member A C Paulose said they never expected such a brutal crime would happen though a family feud existed between the members. “I know all the family members personally. The neighbours informed me about the brutal murder,” he added.Hearing the news, hundreds started flocking to the residence of Sivan.

Police officers said the inquest proceedings will conclude only by Tuesday.