THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DGP Jacob Thomas, who publicly criticised the government for its handling of the Cyclone Ockhi disaster, will have to face disciplinary action as the latter is not satisfied with the explanation he has filed with the Chief Secretary. Thomas is under suspension since December 20, 2017 for his controversial remarks against the government which was cited as a clear case of breach of code of conduct on the part of a civil service officer.

“As it’s a matter to be considered at the Chief Secretary level, the decision on his explanation will be taken there itself. The CMO need not intervene,” Chief Minister’s Private Secretary M V Jayarajan told Express.

Thomas, a 1985 batch IPS officer, was the Director of Institute of Management in Government while he was being placed under suspension.

His controversial remarks while holding the post of the Vigilance Director had triggered several heated debates as he had trained guns on former DGP T P Senkumar, ex-chief secretary K M Abraham, senior IAS officer Tom Jose and others. While indulging in such controversial actions, he had been receiving tacit support from powers that be.

N C Asthana

DGP Nirmal Chandra Asthana, a Kerala Cadre officer of the IPS 1986 batch, will be the new Vigilance Director. The sudden move by the government on Monday to appoint Asthana to the top job, came after it emerged state police chief Loknath Behera - who was also serving as the Vigilance chief - had been simultaneously handling two ex-cadre posts in violation of the Service rules. However, Asthana told reporters here he is yet to get the official intimation in this regard and will assume charge once the order reaches him. Asthana is currently Special Officer at the Kerala House in New Delhi under a working arrangement.

Earlier, he had gone on Central deputation. In March last, he was appointed as Special Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA). Four months ago, he returned to the state service as head of police modernisation. However, he was again sent back to New Delhi as special officer. Asthana has held several key posts, including those of the Anti-Terror Squad(ATS) chief and the CRPF IG. A doctorate in Nuclear Physics, he has also co-authored several tomes with his wife Anjali. ‘Strategic Thought and the Art of War’, ( military science/defence and strategic studies), ‘National Security and Global Strategic Issues’ and ‘Women’s Security in India’ are some of his major works.

With the RTI reply on the incumbent DGP holding the Vigilance chief’s charge leading to a major loss of face for the LDF Government, the matter had assumed an urgency with the administration moving swiftly to decide on the new incumbent for the Vigilance Director’s post. The state government had on Sunday wrote to the Centre seeking to downgrade the Vigilance chief’s post to the ADGP rank. Behera had been made the Vigilance chief in March last year while still remaining the DGP.

