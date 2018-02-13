THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After successfully reopening 28 beer parlours that were shut down earlier due to the Supreme Court’s curbs on liquor vends, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) plans to open another 35 outlets in the state.KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar said that with the latest addition, the total number of beer parlours run by the state government undertaking will go up to 75. As many as 40 beer parlours of KTDC are currently operational.

Vijayakumar underscored that the opening of new beer parlours will not go against the state government’s liquor policy. Asked about revenue, he said that KTDC had earned a ‘working profit’ of Rs 35 crore last year.He said administrative sanction of Rs 17.2 crore has been accorded for work on KTDC’s upcoming hotel in Kanyakumari. A star hotel will also come up near Kozhikode beach at a cost of Rs 55 crore.

Work on development of Muzhipilangad beach in Kannur at a cost of Rs 40 crore and construction of 24 new cottages at Bekal in Kasaragod were progressing.