THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Since his removal from the Vigilance Director’s post, he has opened tirade against the government.On December 9 last year, Thomas, in a seminar organised at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, alleged the government had taken the handling of the Ockhi disaster lightly. He had even lashed out at the Chief Minister with indirect remarks.

In what was perceived as crossing all limits, Thomas went on to say the rule of law in the state was in a shambles. He had also criticised the previous government for the tsunami fund utilisation.

It was on the other day the High Court made adverse remarks against Thomas.

The state government had also withdrawn the whistleblower status granted to him.