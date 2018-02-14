THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Setting the stage for a hike in bus fare, the LDF leadership on Tuesday gave its nod for a proposal to bring in necessary changes. The minimum fare will be raised to Rs 8 from the existing `7. The Cabinet meet on Wednesday will take a formal decision on the issue. The LDF state committee, which met here on Tuesday to look into the bus fare hike, cleared the proposal. Though the minimum fare for students’ concession has not changed, there will be appropriate hike in the students’ fare in the subsequent stages in a proportionate manner.

According to sources, the LDF meet agreed to the proposal while directing the government to ensure no major burden is placed on the people. Transport Minister A K Saseendran told ‘Express’ a political decision has been taken based on which the Cabinet will finalise the hike. A final decision will be taken after looking into all aspects of the issue, he said.

Passengers will have to pay more as the fare hike has become imminent in the face of pressure from private bus operators. With private bus owners threatening to go on strike, the government was hard-pressed to take a call urgently. The minimum fare would be `8, a raise of `1. Fast passenger tickets would cost at least `11 and the minimum fare for Super Express would be raised to `15. Similarly, the minimum fare for Super Deluxe would be `22 and for a Volvo, `45. Concession fare applicable for students is also expected to see a proportionate increase, which was a major demand by the private bus operators. Bus owners had demanded a hike in bus fares in view of the fuel price hike. They also demanded lifting of bans imposed on certain routes.

The private bus operators had called off the indefinite strike scheduled from January 31 after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that the Cabinet would consider their demands and take a call on the Justice Ramachandran Commission recommendations. The commission had recommended the government to increase the minimum bus charge from `7 to 8. Earlier, referring to the demand from bus owners in the Assembly, the Chief Minister had hinted at a hike. Responding to questions, he said the transport industry was hit badly by the diesel price hike. He said bus owners had approached him seeking to increase bus fares.