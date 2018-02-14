ALAPPUZHA: Three DYFI activists and one KSU activist were injured following clashes between RSS and DYFI workers at Vallikunnam near Mavelikkara near here on Monday. The Vallikunnam police said DYFI regional secretary Shajahan, 32, president, Sulfi, 25, DYFI worker Abhijith, 20, and Jaseel, 22, a KSU activist and friend of Sulfi, were the injured.

Jaseel, who was severely injured, has been admitted to the Medical College Hospital at Vandanam here and others are undergoing treatment at the Taluk Hospital at Kayamkulam, the police said. Tension prevailed in the area after DYFI and RSS activists clashed each other the other day over the pasting of campaign materials of the DYFI on a wall at Valachal junction.