THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Education Department will honour the best biodiversity gardens set up in government schools by students and parent-teacher associations. Awards will be given district-wise. While the best biodiversity garden will get Rs 25,000, the first and second runners up will get Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

The format of application is available on the website of the General Education Department www.education.kerala.gov.in. Headmasters or principals of government schools should send applications to the Directorate of Public Instruction, Jagathy, Thiruvananthapuram, 605014. Email: dpiqipkerala@gmail.com