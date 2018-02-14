THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Tamil Nadu failing to release water as per the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) agreement, Kerala has sought a chief minister-level discussion with the neighbouring state to sort out the issues related to sharing of water. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K Palaniswami to fix a date for the meeting at the earliest. In a letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Pinarayi said the state wanted to sort out the issue at the earliest.

Despite a letter to Palaniswamy on February 8 asking him to make sure that 400 cusecs of water was released to Kerala by February 15 as per the agreement, the situation has not changed, Pinarayi said and added that Kerala received only 80 cusecs of water on February 12.

‘Hardships to farmers’

Despite the agreement, Tamil Nadu officers were not willing to release water. The stopping of water supply has caused hardship to the paddy cultivators in Palakkad. Moreover, the district was also facing drinking water shortage, he said. He said only 131 cusecs of water was released on February 6 and 67 cusecs of water on February 7. On February 8, the water flow was just 32 cusecs, Pinarayi said in the earlier communication. The decision to allot 400 cusecs of water to Kerala was taken at the Joint Water Regulatory Board meeting at Chennai.