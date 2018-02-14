The Kerala government today said pension amount and arrears of retired transport employees would be disbursed from February 20.

The payment to the pensioners of the loss making Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would be completed by the end of this month, state Minister for Tourism and Co-operation Kadakampally Surendran said.

The announcement on the schedule for payment comes more than a week after the pensioners called off their protest over hold up in the payments following an assurance by the state government that a mechanism would be evolved to ensure pension to them every month without fail.

The state government had roped in the co-operative sector for mobilising funds for the payment of pension and arrears of the former KSRTC workers, Surendran said.

He said the consortium of primary agriculture societies, formed to mobilise funds for payment of pension, had received unstinted support with a total of 194 societies agreeing to provide the funds to the corporation.

An amount of Rs 250 crore would be collected through the Consortium in the first stage.

A total of Rs 219 crore was required to pay pension and arrests for the current month to KSRTC pensioners numbering 39,045.