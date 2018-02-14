THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said no monument can match the verses and lyrics penned by poet O N V Kurup. Pinarayi, who was inaugurating the ONV Smrithi Sandhya organised under the aegis of the ONV Cultural Academy here, said no Malayali will be able to forget the lyrics and poems he wrote. “We will never be able to reciprocate the contributions ONV made. But as a token of respect and gratitude, the government announced his memorial. The state budget has earmarked D5 crore for this. The land has been identified,” he said.