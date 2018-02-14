PALAKKAD: Paramedical staff and nurses of the Palakkad district hospital went on a strike on Tuesday after the relatives of a deceased patient manhandled a nurse.Ananthan, 45, a native of Thenkurissy and a tailor by profession, had been admitted to the hospital on February 10 complaining of vomiting and giddiness. At 4 am on Tuesday, he passed away. Soon, Ananthan’s relatives alleged of carelessness and laxity on the part of the nurse Habeena and manhandled her.

Habeena was injured and admitted to the hospital. Following this, the paramedical staff and nurses called the strike. They claimed Ananthan died after his condition deteriorated. Ananthan’s postmortem report released later said he was suffering from jaundice and died as a result. Soon, the police arrived at the spot and recorded the statements of the striking workers and Ananthan’s relatives. than’s relatives based on Habeena’s complaint.