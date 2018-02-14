PATHANAMTHITTA: Gregorios Mar Stephanos Episcopa on Tuesday said prayer has the power to overcome negative situations and crises being faced by the faithful. Delivering the homily at the 123rd Maramon Convention on the third day on Tuesday, Mar Stephanos said the things which are impossible with human beings are possible with Jesus. Jesus had proved to the world that the power of God was limitless and countless, he said.

“In the eyes of Jesus, all living objects are beloved and he doesn’t show any discrimination towards anyone,” Mar Stephanos said.Through prayer and abject surrender before him, God will transform all negative and unpleasant situations into positive and pleasant ones. Through faith and devotion, man can overcome any crisis in life, the episcopa said.Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan delivered the introductory address. Geevarghese Mar Theodosius Episcopa led the prayer meeting.