KOZHIKODE: The Rural Police have intensified the search for the accused persons involved in the violence which erupted at Orkkatteri. Around 70 persons have been booked in connection with the incidents and 19 persons, from CPM and RMPI, have been arrested so far. Vadakara DySP K Sudarshan said 16 cases have been registered in connection with various incidents. “Of the 70 accused, we have already arrested 19 persons. Search is on for the others,” he said. A large number of personnel are currently camping at the region to avert any untoward incident. Even the police presence has not been able to diffuse the tension in the area.

In protest against the violence and the alleged partiality of the police in probing the case, UDF has decided to take out a march to the Edachery police station on Wednesday morning. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the protest. It was on Sunday evening that widespread violence broke out after three CPM workers were hacked, allegedly by RMPI activists, at Orkkatteri.