KOCHI: If all goes as per plan, the city will soon get its second under passage.After the one at Edappally junction, the state government is planning to construct another at the Vyttila junction, where it is facing criticism over the design of the proposed flyover.“It was during the tenure of the UDF Government the DPR for the Vyttila flyover was prepared. Though no one criticised the project during their tenure, many have come forward against its design.

“The government always stands for the people. If the mobility of pedestrians are at risk, then the government is ready to construct an under passage at the Vyttila junction. It should help the pedestrians easily get to the other side of the National Highway,” PWD Minister G Sudhakaran told Express.

“Soon a final decision in this regard will be out. Since piling work for the flyover started already at the junction, it’s difficult to change the design. But we’ll try to bring as much good a facility as we can for the safety of the public,” said the minister.

He also said a high-power committee has been constituted especially to look into matters related to the Vyttila flyover construction, which drew flak from Metroman E Sreedharan.“The government already informed its stand at the High court. If we want to construct a cloverleaf bridge at the junction, it may need more than `1,000 cr investment. Moreover, many buildings will have to be demolished. At present, the government is not in a position to spend such a whopping amount,” added Sudhakaran.