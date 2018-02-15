KOCHI: Heads of various agencies have begun inquiries into the mishap. Cochin Shipyard Ltd authorities said Director, Factories and Boilers, P Pramod, visited the spot and recorded his observations. Preliminary assessment suggests the accident was caused by a momentary, high-impact explosion near the AC plant, which is situated above the ballast tank. The probable location of the explosion was identified based on the nature of the deflections on the bulkheads (steel walls) and the extent of damage observed during the inspection. The accident site has been cordoned off and is being perused by forensic experts.

CSL authorities said they were yet to confirm the source of gas leak and the reason behind the explosion. It will be clarified only after the internal inquiry ordered by the company is completed, they said. The accident, as was seen, happened near the AC plant when the area was being inspected by the CSL Fire and Safety personnel prior to issuing a work permit for starting work.

The Mercantile Marine Department under DG Shipping has also begun a probe covering all aspects, including the lapses that occurred in conducting mandatory safety and security checks before commencing the repair job. Principal officer Ajithkumar Sukumaran visited the spot on Wednesday and collected evidence.