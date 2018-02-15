People who gathered on the Medical Trust Hospital premises after they came to know about the blast | K SHIJITH

KOCHI: The condition of one of the five workers injured in Tuesday’s explosion and fire at Cochin Shipyard blast continued to be critical on Wednesday.Sreeroop, 35, who suffered 45 per cent burns and other injuries, is presently on ventilator support at the Medical Trust Hospital. The condition of other four injured persons is improving. A team of doctors, including Dr Bhaskara (Plastic surgery), Dr Jojo Kurien (Critical care), Dr George Mothi Justin (Pulmonology) and Dr Rajesh C N (General surgery) is overseeing the treatment of the injured workers.

Another injured, Tiju, who was admitted after he complained of discomfort in chest and breathing difficulty, is stable and is under close observation of the pulmonologist. Jaison, who was also admitted to the ICU following traumatic myalgia is in stable condition.

He also suffered minor burns and is being treated. He will be shifted from the ICU soon. Abhilash, 31, whose right eye was injured, is under the care of the ophthalmologist. Foreign bodies were removed from the eye. Tintu, who was brought to the hospital on Wednesday with complaining of body pains and abnormal smell of sputum.