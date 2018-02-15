PATHANAMTHITTA: Valiya Metropolitan of Mar Thoma Church, Padma Bhushan Philipose Mar Chrysostom, has said true heaven is where people are ensured basic facilities. Delivering a discourse on the drive against social evils at the 123rd Maramon Convention on the fourth day on Wednesday, the Valiya Metropolitan said the ultimate objective in one’s life should be to attain heaven. The difference between heaven and hell lies on basic facilities as heaven offers all basic facilities, while the latter denies them, he said.

Valiya Metropolitan of Mar Thoma

Church, Philipose Mar Chrysostom

“We have the power to transform hell into heaven. Basic facilities, including health, education and shelter, should be ensured to all in society,” the Valiya Metropolitan said. He said the importance of Maramon Convention lies in the mindset of the participants and the follow-up action they take, and not in the number of times they participate in the convention.